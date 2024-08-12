ISLAMABAD: During the current financial year, Islamic Development Bank will provide a loan of 500 million dollars to Pakistan.

According to the sources, 100 million dollars will be received this month for the first quarter, the first installment of borrowed money will be received from the Islamic Development Bank for the purchase of oil.

According to the document, 150 million dollars will be received from the Islamic Development Bank in the next quarter for the purchase of oil, and 250 million dollars will be provided in the third and fourth quarters of the current financial year.

Sources say that the facility has been obtained after the end of the oil purchase agreement from Saudi Arabia, $250 million was provided by the Islamic Development Bank till June of the last financial year.

It should be remembered that an assurance of 3 billion 600 million dollars was received from the Islamic Development Bank at the Geneva Donor Conference.