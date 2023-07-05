ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court has allowed PIA to make 205 new recruitments while postponing the recruitment of 45 other posts.

PIA had sought permission for 250 recruitments on the pilots, cabin crew, IT specialist, finance and management side. The Supreme Court allowed the recruitment of pilots, cabin crew and IT specialists.

The court directed the PIA administration to make the recruitment process clear and transparent.

Justice Ayesha Malik remarked that PIA is not able to pay its dues, why does PIA have to recruit more.

Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan remarked that the quality of services of PIA is not up to the mark, new recruitments will burden the organization more than 9 crores per month.

CEO PIA said that a plan has been made to put PIA on its feet, the national airline’s profit for the last six months is 3 billion and flights are operating on profitable routes, more international and national. Flight operations have started on the routes.

Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan remarked that the flight staff of other airlines is less, will the recruitment be on a permanent basis or on a contract basis? CEO PIA informed that the recruitment will be on one-year renewable contract basis.

The court allowed the recruitments after hearing the arguments of CEO PIA and Additional Attorney General. A two-member bench headed by Justice Ejaz-ul-Ahsan conducted the hearing.