Former fast bowler of the national cricket team Mohammad Amir has openly talked about the possibility of returning to the team.

Confirming his retirement in an interview given to a local TV channel, former fast bowler Mohammad Amir said, “I am now retired and how can I hope to return?” If he was playing international cricket, there were chances of a comeback.

He said, “Now is the time for young cricketers to take advantage of opportunities in the game. I am old now while there are young players in the team.”

In the year 2020, 28-year-old Muhammad Amir announced his retirement from international cricket and openly criticized the then team management, head coach Misbah-ul-Haq, including bowling coach Waqar Younis, while also blaming him for his retirement.