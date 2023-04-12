MUMBAI: Actor Sunny Kaushal has responded to comparisons made between him and his more well-known brother, Vicky Kaushal, who recently made his name in the Hindi film business with his performance in the Netflix original film Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga.

In response to the subject, Sunny said that despite it being a standard practise in the field, he does not believe the parallel to be unavoidable. himself underlined that Vicky and himself are separate artists since they have unique experiences and interpret characters in various ways.

The critical and public acclaim for Sunny’s performance in Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga has solidified his position as a rising star in the Hindi cinema industry. The movie, in which Yami Gautam also has a role, is about a heist gone bad on a plane.

It is unclear how Sunny’s career will progress and whether he will carve out his own place in the industry while the Kaushal brothers continue to leave their mark on Bollywood.