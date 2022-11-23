ISLAMABAD: The Prime Minister’s Office verified receiving a report for the Ministry of Defence’s appointment of the army’s senior positions on Wednesday morning.The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and the head of the Army Staff were to be named, according to a statement from the PM’s Office.

Following overnight rumours, a brief statement stated that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would decide on the nominations in accordance with the established protocol.

Government representatives, including as Ministers of Information and Defense Khawaja Asif, continued to deny late-night rumours that the PMO had received the summary.

Only when Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) released a statement late last night confirming the occurrence did the situation become evident.

The ISPR stated that “GHQ has sent the summary for selection of CJCSC and COAS, featuring names of 6 senior most Lt Gens, to MoD.

“The defence minister also stated that the PM’s Office had got the summary an hour after the ISPR tweeted it. The summary lists Lt Gen Asim Munir, Lt Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Lt Gen Azhar Abbas, Lt Gen Nauman Mehmood, Lt Gen Faiz Hamid, and Lt Gen Mohammad Amir as potential candidates for the positions of army chief and chairman of the joint chiefs of staff committee, according to previously quoted sources.

The much-awaited selection of the new army chief, according to the defence minister, will be made in the next 48 hours.

Asif stated that the General Headquarters has the authority to propose candidates for the position of army chief (GHQ).

The minister denied rumors, claiming there is no civil-military conflict related to the issue. General Qamar Javed Bajwa, COAS, respects Nawaz Sharif, the speaker continued.