ISTANBUL: According to health officials, at least 22 people were hurt after a magnitude-6.1 earthquake hit northwest Turkey early on Wednesday. The US Geological Survey estimates that the shallow earthquake occurred around 170 kilometres (105 miles) east of Istanbul, the largest city in the nation.

Suleyman Soylu, the interior minister, tweeted that no reports of fatalities had been made.22 people were hurt, according to a tweet from the health minister Fahrettin Koca, including one person who jumped off a building in a fit of fear and suffered critical injuries.

Turkish authorities claim that the earthquake’s epicentre was in the Golyaka district of the Duzce province, despite the fact that it was felt most strongly in Istanbul. In the early morning, folks were seen outside their homes wrapped in blankets.

The Duzce region was experiencing controlled blackouts, according to Turkey’s disaster service, which advised locals not to become alarmed.Turkey is located in one of the seismically active regions of the planet. In January 2020, an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.8 struck Elazig, killing around 40 people.

A violent 7.0 magnitude earthquake that struck the Aegean Sea in November of that year killed 114 people and injured more than 1,000 more.