The detailed report of the investigation committee regarding the suicide attack on the convoy of Chinese engineers in Bisham has come out.

According to the report of the investigation committee, the report of the Punjab Forensic Science Agency has also been received, according to which the vehicle of Chinese engineers was bulletproof but not bombproof, however, according to the report of CTD Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the vehicle of Chinese engineers was not bulletproof.

The report states that the notification of the movement of the convoy was given through conventional mail on March 25, a day before departure, which should have been given 7 days in advance. Similarly, Director Security Dasu Hydropower Project informed only DPO Upper Kohistan, National Highways and Motorways Police and other DPOs were not informed while WAPDA did not even take prior approval for inter-city movement.

According to the report, DPO Upper Kohistan received information about the convoy on WhatsApp on March 24, but he did not inform the Commandant Special Security Unit and DPO Upper Kohistan only informed DPO Lower Kohistan, not others.

The report also revealed that DPO Upper Kohistan was not aware of the Foreign Nationals Security Dashboard, as well as the security of foreigners led by the Special Security Unit which WAPDA provided through its security guards, FC and Gilgit Scouts. was

According to the report, one per cent of the project cost has to be allocated for security, WAPDA did not contract with a special security unit for security.

An atmosphere of non-cooperation between WAPDA and SSU was created due to the issue of allocation of money for security, however, Commandant SSU admitted not taking responsibility before the inquiry committee.

According to the investigation committee, the Director of Security Dasu Hydro Project and the Commandant Special Security Unit are responsible for security lapses.

It should be remembered that 6 Chinese residents, including a woman, were killed in the suicide attack on the vehicle of Chinese engineers in Bisham.

After this incident, the President of Pakistan, the Prime Minister and the Interior Minister visited the Chinese Embassy and strongly condemned the attack on the citizens of their closest friend country and issued orders to tighten the security of the Chinese citizens.