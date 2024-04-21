After the polling in the by-elections in 21 constituencies of the National and Provincial Assembly in the country, the counting process and the results are going on.

Polling for 5 seats of the National Assembly and 16 seats of the Provincial Assembly started at 8 am and continued till 5 pm without any break.

After the polling, the counting of votes and the results are going on.

National Assembly

According to the incomplete and unofficial results of 68 out of 366 polling stations in NA-8 Bajaur, independent candidate Mubarak Zeib is first with 13354 votes, while Gul Zafar Khan of Sunni Ittehad Council is second with 6353 votes.

According to the unofficial and unofficial results of 12 out of 358 polling stations of National Assembly Constituency NA-44 Dera Ismail Khan, Faisal Amin Khan of Sunni Unity Council is ahead with 1752 votes.

Abdul Rasheed Khan Kundi of the People’s Party is second with 379 votes.

Polling was also held on NA-119, the National Assembly seat vacated by Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz.

According to the inconclusive unofficial results of 38 out of 338 polling stations in NA-119 Lahore 3, PML-N’s Ali Pervez is ahead of the rival candidates.

Ali Pervez Malik is in first position with 6036 votes and Shehzad Farooq of Sunni Unity Council is second with 3217 votes.

According to the inconclusive and unofficial results of 59 out of 342 polling stations of National Assembly Constituency NA 132 Kasur 2, Malik Rashid Ahmad Khan of Muslim League-N came first with 33,810 votes and Sardar Muhammad Hussain Dogar of Sunni Unity Council with 16,462 votes. are in second place.

A by-election was also held in National Assembly Constituency NA 196 Qamber Shahdad Kot from Sindh. According to the unofficial and unofficial results of 39 out of 303 polling stations of NA-196 Qamber Shahdad Kot, Khurshid Ahmed Junejo of the People’s Party is on first place with 9193 votes.

Muhammad Ali of Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan is second with 211 votes.

Results of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan Assemblies

By-elections were held in 12 constituencies of the Punjab Assembly, including 4 constituencies of Lahore.

Two seats of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, PK 22 Bajaur and PK 91 Kohat 2, while polling was held in Balochistan Assembly Constituency PB 50 Qila Abdullah and 2 constituencies PB 20 Khuzdar, PB 22 Lasbela.