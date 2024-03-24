WhatsApp is working to introduce a useful feature for Android users.

With this feature, users will be able to read the voice message instead of listening to it.

According to a report, the feature to transcribe voice messages by WhatsApp has been introduced in the beta version of Android devices.

The report further stated that with this feature, the user will be able to read the written text of the voice message before listening to it.

150 MB of data must also be downloaded to enable this feature in the beta version.

This feature will be useful in a place where there is a lot of noise and it is very difficult to hear the voice message.

According to the report, the device’s speech recognition feature will be used to provide end-to-end encryption protection to the text of the voice message.

That is, the process of converting the voice message to text will be done inside the phone to protect the privacy of the users.

As mentioned above, this feature is currently being introduced in the beta version, so it is difficult to say how long it will be available to all users.

But the report said that the work in this regard is being done very fast and it is likely that it can be made a part of the platform very soon.

Considering the popularity of voice messages in WhatsApp, this feature can be considered as one of the few major features of this year.