Bollywood king Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan’s stage performance together in the pre-wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Indian billionaire businessman Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant made four moons.

According to Indian media, from 1st to 3rd March in Jamnagar city of Gujarat, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebrations are being held in which famous and richest personalities of the world have been invited.

According to the report, 1000 guests from all over the world including India were invited for these events, in which many important personalities of Bollywood including Bill Gates and Melinda Gates are participating.

At Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding function, the attendees witnessed a scene that fans’ eyes might have yearned to capture.

Yes, the 3 Khans of Bollywood Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, and Shahrukh Khan who are rarely seen together were not only brought together on stage by Mukesh Ambani after years but also had a dance performance with them.

Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan hugged and danced on stage at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding gala on the second day of the event.

In the videos that went viral on social media, it was seen that the three Khans performed on the famous song Nato Nato from the South Indian super hit film ‘RRR’. But do your steps.

Apart from this, Taniya Khans also danced on their own songs, while other Bollywood actors also gave performances.

It may be noted that earlier the three Khans were seen together on stage in 2014 at an event held to celebrate the 21 years of Indian TV show Aapki Adalat.

Who is the future daughter-in-law of the Ambani family?

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant got engaged on January 19, 2023 in Mumbai, while the couple will tie the knot on July 12 this year in Mumbai.

Anant Ambani’s fiancee Radhika Merchant is the daughter of famous Indian businessman Viren Merchant, she has studied politics and economics from New York University.

According to reports, 25-year-old Radhika Merchant is currently serving as a director in her father’s company, Encore Healthcare