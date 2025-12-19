Strong earthquake tremors were felt in different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday, creating panic among residents in several districts.

The tremors were reported in upper regions including Malakand, Dir, and Chitral, while shaking was also felt in Landi Kotal and surrounding areas of Khyber district.

According to the Seismological Center, the earthquake measured 5.7 on the Richter scale and occurred at a depth of 12 kilometers. The epicenter was located in the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan.

No immediate reports of casualties or damage were received, while local authorities continue to monitor the situation