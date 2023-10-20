The Washington-Tel Aviv connection is about American imperial interests in the region. The US perceives Israel as a serious tactical collaborator in the Middle East.

Two US Secretaries, Blinken and Austin, were dispatched to the region to pass on the Biden administration’s solid support for the genocidal brutes in Israel and warn others in the region not to interfere.

Forwarded to the region were two aircraft carriers as well to strengthen the chauvinistic, mass-murdering government of Netanyahu.

As millions of people poured into the streets around the world, in support of the Palestinian people as the Israel Defense Force pounded Gaza non-stop. The Western powers, led by the US, have come to show their inexorable support for the cruel apartheid state of Israel.

For the shameless supporters of the Zionist state, no excuse is required to defend Israeli violence, its decades-long ruthlessness, ferociousness, and barbarity against the Palestinian people and their neighbors anywhere. Anyone challenging the Israeli narratives or daring to speak out for the victims of apartheid can customarily face censure.

Even before the Hamas attack on October 7, tens of thousands of Palestinians were slaughtered with the money and weapons pouring from the US and the European Union. The trigger-happy Israel Defence Force slaughtered more than 200 unarmed Palestinians this year alone and the Jewish illegal settlers before the surprise attack came from Hamas.

Elderly women were mercilessly beaten. Palestinians, including children, women, and elders were crushed with bombs dropped from the air; tanks and bulldozers demolished homes; water, electricity, and food were cut off; and armed Jewish settlers destroyed Palestinian properties.

The whole Gaza Strip underwent cut off from the rest of the world by air, sea, and land, making it the largest concentration camp in our time. Where was the outcry from the Western leaders then? Do Palestinian lives matter? Surely, not to them. They never did, neither now nor before.

Recently, thousands of Palestinian civilians, nearly a third of them children, have already been killed and wounded since October 7, with hundreds of residential homes, scores of hospitals, clinics, and mosques totally destroyed in a savage orgy of genocide.

More than a million residents of Gaza suffered displacement and were forced to leave their homes. Rafah, the only border crossing that remained partially open to the Gaza Strip, was closed after damage caused by Israeli airstrikes.

The dead casualty figure is already two times the number of victims inside Israel on October 7. Yet, the worst of the Israeli ground assault is yet to come!

Israeli public officials have openly advocated for another Nakba, the term for the events of 1947–1949 when over 770,000 Palestinians faced ouster from their homes and lands during the hostilities that led to the establishment of the state of Israel. The Naksa, which led to Israel’s occupation of the West Bank and the Gaza Strip in 1967, displaced 350,000 Palestinians.

Continued military operations by Israel have gone well beyond the limits of international law. The international community must stop these egregious violations of international law now before tragic history is repeated.

Not surprisingly, its supporters have falsely portrayed this genocidal campaign by Israel, like all its previous mass murders, as an act of reprisal. The facts are that the state of Israel, since her illegitimate birth in 1948, has been murdering Palestinians since its Zionist leaders declared war against the Palestinians.

They have terrorized, robbed, dispossessed, and forcibly exiled the native Palestinians — dropping bombs, using chemical weapons, killing people, including journalists and medics, demolishing mosques, homes, schools, universities, clinics, hospitals, markets, utilities, and everything that matters for a society to thrive on. Why apartheid state has been given carte blanche on such matters by the West?