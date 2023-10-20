Various delegations are also scheduled to meet with Nawaz Sharif today, due to which today will be his busiest day in Dubai: Sources/Screengrab

Leader of Muslim League (N) and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will spend a busy day in Dubai today before leaving home.

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif met with the top dignitary of the Dubai government at the house of Ishaq Dar’s sons, which lasted for about half an hour, during which matters of mutual interest, including investment in Pakistan, were discussed.

According to sources, various delegations have also scheduled meetings with Nawaz Sharif today, thanks to which today will be his busiest day in Dubai.

A large number of League workers who went to Pakistan with Nawaz Sharif have reached Dubai.

On the other hand, Nawaz Sharif’s departure time for Pakistan has been finalized according to which the former prime minister’s flight will depart from Terminal 2 at 9:00 local time in Dubai.

Nawaz Sharif’s flight FZ 4525 is booked from Dubai to Lahore.

It should be noted that Nawaz Sharif will return home tomorrow after 4 years where his plane will first land in Islamabad after which he will reach Lahore.

On the return of the former prime minister, the (N) League has also organized a rally at Minar Pakistan, which Nawaz Sharif will address and announce the future plan of action.