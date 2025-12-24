The Prime Minister and Field Marshal have put the country on the path of development; Khurram Dastgir, We can raise questions on the privatization of PIA; Chaudhry Manzoor, Profits have started coming into the country; Syed Zafar Ali, No one will benefit from PIA privatization; Dr. Shahid Hassan Siddiqui

By Staff Reporter

ISLAMABAD: Editor In Chief Pakistan Group of Newspaper and Chairman Roze News SK Niazi while talking in his renowned talk show Sachi Baat, every government that came to run PIA failed, business people are not coming to Pakistan, the economic situation in the country is not good, a lot of money is going out of Pakistan, those who are sending money abroad should be arrested, the government knows that this matter is not ours, it is a big deal for the government and opposition to hold talks, the government is imposing high taxes everywhere, Arif Habib will run PIA, stock exchange is setting records day by day.

Leader of PML-N Khurram Dastgir says, working for the development of the country, the Prime Minister and Field Marshal have put the country on the path of development, privatization of PIA was a very difficult task, opponents are not digesting the country’s progress, privatization of PIA is a big step by the government, Pakistan is now moving towards prosperity, the rate that PIA has bid is very good. Earlier PIA was run on loans, this was causing a lot of damage to the country, privatization of PIA is a welcome development, this is not an easy task, let’s see how they run it now, airlines of other countries are earning a lot from Pakistan, now all this investment will come to Pakistan, the government will no longer have a budget deficit, many questions may now be raised about PIA, we all want improvements in PIA, we have to admit that we have not been able to run PIA well.

He added that the Prime Minister had invited PTI for talks earlier too, even the Speaker had invited him for talks more than once, during his tenure, he beat us with books on the assembly floor, they are not running the government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, they have failed to provide these facilities to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

PPP leader Chaudhry Manzoor Ahmed says, PPP is not happy with the privatization of PIA, we can raise questions on the privatization of PIA, they have to spend 125 billion rupees, the PIA deal did not go well, they are lying to the nation, the nation has the right to go to court, they made this decision without listening to anyone, PIA has eight buildings, we were not taken into confidence on the privatization of PIA.

Economist Syed Zafar Ali says, stock exchange has improved, the wheel of national development has moved towards improvement, business people have started coming to the country, profits have started coming into the country.

Economist Dr. Shahid Hassan Siddiqui says, the privatization of PIA is not right, they should be told the truth that they sold PIA for 110 billion, they have 34 ships, 16 PIA planes are grounded, they have been hanging their swords for privatization for many years, Pakistan gave India the worst defeat, Pakistan has reached an agreement with Saudi Arabia, we should have invited neighboring countries to come and invest, Pakistan’s voice is now being heard all over the world, Field Marshal has put the country on the path of development, our country is a very big country, no one will benefit from PIA privatization, property owners do not pay taxes, whether investment comes to the country or not is a big question mark.