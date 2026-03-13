By Sardar Khan Niazi

The question echoing across diplomatic corridors and ordinary households alike is deceptively simple: how long will the current war in the Middle East last? Yet the answer remains stubbornly elusive. Wars in this region rarely follow neat timelines; instead, they expand, mutate and linger long after the first missiles are fired. The current conflict traces its immediate origins to the Gaza war that began after the Hamas attack on Israel in October 2023 and Israel’s subsequent military campaign in Gaza. However, its roots run far deeper — into decades of unresolved political grievances, cycles of retaliation and a regional order built on fragile deterrence. These structural realities make quick conclusions unlikely. Several factors will determine the war’s duration. First is the military calculus. Israel has repeatedly stated that its objective is the dismantling of Hamas’s governing and military capabilities. Such goals, historically, are difficult to achieve quickly. Insurgent movements embedded within densely populated urban environments rarely disappear through military force alone. Even if large-scale operations wind down, low-intensity conflict may persist for years. Second is regional escalation. What began as a Gaza-centered war has periodically threatened to widen. Skirmishes along the Israel–Lebanon border involving Hezbollah, attacks by regional militias and tensions involving Iran have created the constant risk of a broader confrontation. Should these fronts ignite simultaneously, the conflict could transform into a multi-theatre regional war — extending its timeline dramatically. Third is international diplomacy. The involvement of the United States, Arab states and European powers has produced intermittent ceasefire proposals and humanitarian pauses. Yet diplomacy faces a central dilemma: the parties’ war aims remain fundamentally incompatible. Without a political framework addressing governance in Gaza, Israeli security concerns and Palestinian self-determination, any ceasefire risks becoming merely an intermission. History offers sobering parallels. Conflicts in the Middle East often unfold in phases — intense fighting followed by uneasy truces, and then renewed violence. The Lebanon wars, the Iraq conflict after 2003 and the Syrian civil war all demonstrate how quickly limited confrontations can evolve into protracted crises lasting years or even decades. Still, war fatigue may eventually push the actors toward compromise. Mounting civilian casualties, economic strain and international pressure can reshape political incentives. Domestic opinion within Israel, divisions among Palestinian factions and diplomatic advantage from regional powers will all influence whether negotiations gain traction. In practical terms, the present war may pass through three stages. The first — large-scale military operations — may last months. The second — political bargaining over Gaza’s future — could take years. The third — the longer struggle over Palestinian statehood and Israeli security — has already spanned generations. Thus, the uncomfortable but realistic answer is that the current war may end in stages rather than a single moment. The guns may fall silent temporarily, yet the underlying conflict could persist well beyond the present battlefield. For observers in Pakistan and elsewhere, the lesson is clear: the Middle East rarely offers swift resolutions. Peace there is not simply the absence of war, but the outcome of political arrangements that have long proved difficult to achieve. Until such arrangements emerge, the region’s wars will continue to cast long shadows — measured not in weeks or months, but in years.