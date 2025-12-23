The positive effects of the economic reforms implemented by the government in Pakistan are starting to emerge.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange has become one of the best-performing markets in the world due to positive economic reforms. By mid-December 2025, the KSE-100 index had crossed a record high of 171,500 points.

These figures clearly reflect the growing confidence of domestic and foreign investors. Since January 2025, the Pakistan Stock Exchange has given an impressive return of 47% in US dollars and 48% in Pakistani rupees.

In the last two years, a total profit of up to 300% was recorded. Due to this extraordinary performance, the stock exchange is considered one of the leading stock markets globally.

Microeconomic stability, continuation of economic reforms and restoration of confidence of domestic and foreign investors are the main factors behind this success. The number of equity investors in the Pakistan Stock Exchange has increased to 450,000. Between June 2024 and November 2025, 120,000 new investors joined, a 37% increase in the overall investor base.