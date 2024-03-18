Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk wants to put humans on Mars.

But it is difficult to say how long they will be able to do this, but they have definitely predicted the period to get the starship to Mars.

It should be noted that the rocket starship developed by SpaceX is considered very important for bringing humans to the moon and Mars.

On March 14, the Starship successfully completed its maiden flight around Earth’s orbit, but was destroyed during landing.

Amazing video of the most powerful rocket in human history entering the Earth from space

After this partial success, the chief executive of SpaceX made a surprising prediction that the rocket developed by his company will reach the Red Planet in the next 5 years.

He said this while replying to a post on X (the new name of Twitter).

This prediction is quite surprising because the world’s most powerful rocket starship cannot be considered fully ready yet.

In an X-post after the Starship’s test flight, Elon Musk also said that the rocket would make life possible on multiple planets.

Humans need to build a city on Mars and a base on the moon, Elon Musk

NASA’s Artemis 3 mission will land humans on the surface of the moon in 2026 and this work will be done with the help of a starship.

But because of the delay in the preparation of the starship, NASA’s Artemis 3 mission may also be delayed, so the talk of its arrival on Mars within 5 years seems implausible.

Note that a starship consists of 2 parts, one of which is the superheavy booster, which is a large rocket with 33 engines, while the other is the starship spacecraft that sits on top of the booster and detaches from it. .

The rocket is 120 meters long, weighs 5 million kilograms, and will be reusable.

Why is Elon Musk keen to put humans on Mars?

Reaching Mars is Elon Musk’s long-held dream, and in an X-post in December 2023, he said that humans should leave Earth and build a base on the moon and a city on Mars.

In an article written for a journal in August 2022, Elon Musk said that human civilization should be able to travel to other planets.

He said, “If the earth becomes uninhabitable, we will have to fly to a new home in a space plane.”

Elon Musk added that the first step to achieving this goal is to reduce the cost of space travel and that is why he founded SpaceX.