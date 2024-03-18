Pakistan’s senior actress Bushra Ansari released a picture on social media in which she wrote a sarcastic caption.

Recently, the actress participated in the Ramadan transmission in which she wore a white dress with a large chador on which the poet Allama Iqbal’s poems were written.

Bushra Ansari shared the picture and wrote in the caption, “This is a picture of Ramadan transmission and Allama Iqbal’s poetry is written on my shawl.”

He sarcastically said, ‘If you have to study Urdu now, you will understand.’

Apparently, Bushra Ansari made this joke on the tragic incident that happened in Lahore’s Achhra Bazaar last month, where a woman who came for shopping was wearing a dress with Arabic letters on it. was

Police said the woman had gone shopping with her husband. The woman was wearing a dress with Arabic words written on it, prompting the mob to change her clothes immediately.

According to the crowd, Quranic verses were written on the print of the woman’s dress, although this could not be proved.

Later, woman police officer ASP Shahr Bano controlled the worsening situation and rescued the woman from the angry mob.