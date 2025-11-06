ASEAN Heads of Mission in Islamabad attended a special luncheon with His Excellency Mr. Anwaar Ul-Haq Kakar, Former Prime Minister of Pakistan, and His Excellency Mr. Jalil Abbas Jilani, Former Minister of Foreign Affairs. The session provided a valuable platform for an open and insightful exchange of perspectives on regional and global developments.

Discussions during the luncheon covered a wide range of strategic topics, including Pakistan’s evolving military practices and their influence on global perceptions of the country. The dialogue also highlighted the importance of technology transfer as a key agent of national development and innovation.

The speakers elaborated on how military strength can promote international engagement and cooperation, while reflecting on Pakistan’s active role as a peacemaking agent in addressing the crises in Iran and Afghanistan.

Other important issues discussed included the current status of Pakistan–India relations, ongoing dialogue initiatives aimed at reconciliation, and the United States’ response to Pakistan’s relations with China. The discussion also touched on Pakistan’s potential role in strengthening the global supply chain system.

The session served as a meaningful platform for ASEAN diplomats to gain deeper insights into Pakistan’s evolving foreign policy direction and its aspirations for regional peace, stability, and economic connectivity.