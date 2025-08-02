Lahore: PCB has prepared a special plan to protect fast bowlers from injuries, special work is underway on fast bowlers at the National Cricket Academy.

According to sources, the focus is on working to protect fast bowlers from injuries in the future, Director High Performance Aqib Javed is working on the action of fast bowlers.

Along with the fitness and diet plan, work has been done on fielding, batting, bowling and skills. All the tests of Muhammad Wasim Jr. have been cleared, he is undergoing full training, he is not facing any fitness issues.

Work is being done on the bowling action of fast bowler Wasim Jr., while Aamir Jamal and Haneen Shah are also busy with skill work at the National Cricket Academy. Work is also being done on the bowling action of tall young fast bowler Akif Javed.