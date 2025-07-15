ZURICH : Spain have lived up to their billing as the team to beat at Women’s Euro 2025 as the world champions prepare to take on hosts Switzerland in the quarter-finals, with a potential final with England on the horizon.The most talented squad at the tournament, Spain rattled in 14 goals, including four for leading scorer Esther Gonzalez, on their way to topping Group B and remain red-hot favourites to win their first European crown.

Alexia Putellas has bolstered her claim for a third Ballon d’Or as the shining light of a Spain outfit which has sprinkled stardust over the competition.

Barcelona star Putellas scored three goals and set up four more in Spain’s three group games as she brought her sparkling club form to her national team.Putellas told AFP last week that she is “enjoying” the tournament after roaring back to her best form last season following an injury nightmare which began with an ACL tear just before the start of the last Euros three years ago.

“It was a tough time, like any injury that any athlete has if it’s serious. They leave you with those lessons and you savour every moment,” said Putellas.”Maybe when you enter a cycle of competing, competing, competing, you don’t stop to appreciate everything. But I’m enjoying every day here at the Euros.”