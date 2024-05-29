The governments of all three countries today approved the formal recognition of Palestine as a state.

After the Norwegian cabinet formally approved the recognition of Palestine, the Norwegian foreign minister said that Norway has been an active defender of Palestinian rights for 30 years.

Ireland’s cabinet also today approved the formal recognition of a Palestinian state.

The government statement said that Ireland has today recognized Palestine as a sovereign and independent state. The cabinet also decided to establish diplomatic relations between Ireland and Palestine and appointed an ambassador by opening an embassy in the Palestinian city of Ramallah. will go

Spain’s cabinet has also approved the formal recognition of Palestine today.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has said that the atrocities on Palestine are unprecedented in history, establishing peace is the responsibility of all of us and recognizing Palestine is in accordance with the UN resolutions, recognizing Palestine is a historic moment.

The number of countries that recognize Palestine has now reached 146.