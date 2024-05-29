Islamabad: PTI leaders have expressed a strong reaction to the non-decision on the appeals of Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi against the punishments in the Iddat Nikah case.

Chairman PTI Barrister Gohar, Senator Shibli Faraz, Umar Ayub and Ali Muhammad Khan while talking to the media in Islamabad expressed their reaction to the non-decision of the case.

Barrister Gauhar said Khawar Manika used inappropriate words in the court, the case was to be decided at 9 o’clock today but the prosecutor was not present.

He said that pressure was put on the judge not to hear the case and it was said that you will not hear the case, the judge said that I will write a letter to the High Court.

Shibli Faraz said that Khawar Manika spoke obscenities in the court, sitting on the post of justice, judges should do justice, and delay tactics are being used in politically framed cases.

Shibli Faraz said that those who made false political cases against women insulted women, and we believe in the courts that we will get justice.

Umar Ayub said that the case of keeping the founder PTI and Bushra Bibi in prison is dead, Khawar Manika spoke provocatively in the court, we showed restraint on this, in a country where there is no supremacy of constitution and law. There cannot be progress.

Ali Muhammad Khan said that the former prime minister was abused in front of the court, I want to ask Khawar Manika how did you remember after 5 years, it means like all the cases this case is also fake, founder PTI from jail soon. Will come out.

He said that the cypher case was supposed to be heard tomorrow but the hearing was not held due to Yom Takbeer, the court gave Monday for the case, our job is to fight.