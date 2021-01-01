PESHAWAR: Sonia Shamroz has become the first-ever woman to be appointed as the district police officer (DPO) of a district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

“For the first time in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a woman police officer has been appointed district police chief,” the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police wrote on Twitter, announcing that Sonia Shamroz has been assigned to Lower Dir. Last month, the deputy superintendent of police (DSP) for Peshawar, Aneela Naz, became the first woman traffic cop in KP and started checking driving licenses and briefing people about the rules and regulations for roads.

Promoted to the DSP position in KP’s Vehicle License Authority, DSP Naz had said at the time she was the first woman to hold the post. Education for girls was frowned upon in her family town of Lucky Marwat, she said, and,therefore, she had even faced criticism for becoming apolice officer. However, she noted that it was ironic the same people who wereearlier upset about her decisions are now sending their own daughters to schools.