Soldier embraces martyrdom in IED blast in Miranshah

MIRANSHAH : A soldier of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom during an improvised explosive device (IED) explosion near a check post of the security forces on Road Boya, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Saturday.According to the ISPR, Sepoy Sajid, 33, embraced martyrdom in the terror incident. Security forces cordoned the area for clearance operation after the incident. Earlier on September 7, security forces killed five terrorists including a high-profile terrorist Wasim Zakaria, and arrested 10 others, according to the ISPR.Security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Mir Ali where five militants, including Zakaria, were gunned down and 10 were arrested, confirmed the ISPR. Commander Wasim Zakaria hailed from the Haider Khel area and had been a mastermind of 30 terrorist attacks since September 2019. “Terrorist Wasim was involved in target killing activities and the martyrdom of CSS officer Zubaidullah Dawar,” said the ISPR in a statement, adding that the militant was also directly involved in attacks on security forces. He had also attacked an army convoy at Hasu Khel.