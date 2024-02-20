Social networking website X (formerly Twitter) was affected again after service restoration across Pakistan after about 3 days.

According to ‘Down Detector’, a site that monitors website outages, X’s service was down in Pakistan from 9 pm on February 17.

However, X’s service was again affected on Monday night after being restored for an hour and a half.

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) is reluctant to comment on the shutdown of X.

On the other hand, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan demanded an immediate end to the process of blocking the internet or any social media platform.

It should be noted that there have been several shutdowns of Internet and social media services in the country in recent times, while Internet and mobile phone services were suspended due to security concerns on the day of the general elections.