ISLAMABAD: Senator Tahir Bizenjo and Senator Mushtaq Ahmed demanded a case against the Chief Election Commissioner.

Speaking in the Senate session, Senator Tahir Bizenjo said that real public representatives were defeated in Balochistan and drug lords and land grabbers were brought to the assembly with the blessing of two parties in the province.

He raised the question of whether the judiciary had the right to take away the symbol of PTI. Will stability in the country come as a result of such rigged elections?

Allegations of election rigging affected transparency and credibility of elections: Pakistan Bar Council

Tahir Bizenjo demanded that the Chief Election Commissioner should be arrested and prosecuted for violating the constitution.

He said that all this has been done to postpone the issue of missing persons.

On the other hand, in the meeting, Senator Mushtaq Ahmed also demanded the resignation of the Chief Election Commissioner, saying that the Election Commission has completely failed to conduct transparent elections. The Chief Election Commissioner should resign for failing to conduct transparent elections. will

He said that the Election Commission has committed treason, the Election Commission should apologize to the people, a case should be filed against the Chief Election Commissioner.

Senator Mushtaq Ahmad said that the social media platform Twitter has been closed for 3 days, there is nothing black in the dal, the whole dal is black, the ban on Twitter is causing educational and economic loss.