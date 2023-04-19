By Sardar Khan Niazi

Islamabad: Chief Editor of Pakistani Newspaper Groups and Chairman of Roze TV SK Niazi with Chairman of Senate Committee Housing, Senator Haji Hidayatullah Member National Assembly Jamaat-e-Islamulana Abdul Kabar Chatraly and former President Islamabad High Court Bar Shoaib Shaheen is the talk about Maulana abdul shakoor death, up come supreme court decision discuss in Sachi Baat. Jamaat-e-Islamulana Abdul Kabar Chatraly says all parties united in one forum. A special prayer was offered for the elevation of Maulana Abdul Shakoor Jamaat-e-Islami started a very good and noble work.

SK Niazi said how much and how long are the expectations of good work success? The current situation, every meeting of the government is an emergency, find another word. Member of National Assembly, Leader of Jamaat-e-Islami, Maulana Akbar Chitrali’s true speech and said in the Holy Quran that do not despair of the mercy of Allah Ta’ala.\

Those who despair of Allah’s mercy are cruel people. Man’s task is to continue his struggle with good intentions at all times when a decision is made and trust should be left to Allah Ta’ala. The no-confidence motion came, Amir Jamaat-e-Islami predicted the situation. Jamaat-e-Islami always tried to reconcile but did not get a positive response. Institutions are against each other while there is disintegration within the institutions as well.

Institutions are not running according to people’s expectations, if there is internal unity, external conspiracies have no meaning. If the institutions come in front of each other in this way. Internal disturbances are more dangerous. Problems will be solved only by sitting and talking in the meeting with Sirajul Haq, Imran Khan did not set any conditions for negotiations.

Senate Committee Housing Haji Hidayatullah’s conversation with SK Niazi in Sachi Baat. The efforts of Jamaat-e-Islami to bring peace between the parties are commendable. According to the principle of Jirga, the authority to talk to the parties is taken first negotiations on one side, arrests on the other, this logic is beyond understanding. Hafiz Hamdullah of JUIF said that our party will not talk about it with JUIF insisting on talking inside Parliament. It will take some time to pave the way for negotiations if the Supreme Court makes a full court, many reservations will end. The judges of the Supreme Court will make the decisions that are in accordance with the law, Parliament and the Supreme Court can be called at any time.

No restrictions can be placed on Parliament to legislate and Lawyer Shoaib Shaheen’s conversation with SK Niazi in Sachi Baat said that Election Commission automatically changed the date of elections overnight and everyone agrees on the constitution that elections should be held within 90 days did the Election Commission have powers to change the date of the election. The third question raised was that the government does not have the resources or does not want to give them all arguments and positions of the government were proved wrong in the court.

PDM parties are not ready to conduct elections seriously. The constitution is clear on the issue of elections and there is no justification for forming a full court. The Supreme Court can suspend, disqualify and even send the entire cabinet to jail if you want to accept the supremacy of the constitution and then you have to give funds, said Shoaib Shaheen.

A legal expert Supreme Court has funds for the Dam and Bahria Town case. The Supreme Court is giving an opportunity, the decision will have to be accepted and whoever does not accept it will suffer the consequences.

PTI would have been present in the National Assembly, PDM could not have lasted more than 5 days, Akbar Chitrali Leaving the National Assembly, breaking the assemblies was Imran Khan’s mistake and SK Niazi says Elections are not seen even in October, full court is the only solution, PDM will try its best not to hold elections.