ISLAMABAD: Over the span of the next twelve hours, rain, wind, and thunderstorms are predicted for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, and Upper/Central Punjab.

During the predicted period, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are also anticipated to see heavy rain and hailstorm.

In the meantime, Upper Kohistan district in the Hazara Division of KPK experienced ground sliding due to severe rain. The weather-related closure of the Karakoram Highway has lasted 22 hours.

The road restriction has left a significant number of tourists, both domestic and foreign, stranded in their cars.

Road maintenance actions have not yet been taken by the administration. The passengers, who are still confined to their cars, demand that a temporary bridge be built right away so that they can get through the predicament.

In the early hours of Wednesday, light rain and wind in several regions of the province capital Lahore made the weather pleasant.

The city’s spell of oppressively hot weather was broken by rain. However, it also led to power outages in certain areas of the provincial capital