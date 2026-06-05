ISLAMABAD : Security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Panjgur district of Balochistan on reported presence of militants linked to what the military described as an Indian proxy network, “Fitna al-Hindustan”, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

In a statement, the military’s media wing said that during the operation, security forces effectively engaged multiple militant hideouts. Following an exchange of fire, six terrorists were killed.

Inter-Services Public Relations said weapons, ammunition, improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and a vehicle were recovered from the slain militants, who were allegedly involved in a number of terrorist activities in the area.

Operation in Panjgur

The ISPR said the operation was launched on the basis of intelligence regarding the presence of militants operating in the region. It added that multiple locations were targeted in a coordinated manner, leading to the elimination of the suspected terrorists.

The statement further maintained that those killed were actively involved in incidents of sabotage and unrest in the district.

Continued counter-terrorism efforts

According to ISPR, sanitisation operations are continuing in the area to clear any remaining militant presence. It said the counter-terrorism campaign under the national framework “Azm-e-Istehkam” would continue at full pace across the country.

The military reiterated its resolve to eliminate foreign-sponsored militancy and ensure long-term peace and stability in Balochistan and other parts of Pakistan.