Six people were killed and numerous more were hurt when a tractor-trailer slammed into a canal on Dera Ghazi Khan’s Sakhi Sarwar Road on Friday, according to rescuers and the police.

At the time of the tragedy, 40 pilgrims, including women and children, were en route to Sakhi Sawar’s shrine, according to rescuers. Locals assisted emergency services in removing the injured and deceased from the canal and transporting them to a nearby hospital.

The missing passengers are still being sought after by rescuers and divers.

Authorities are looking into what caused the crash. The victims’ identities are still unknown.