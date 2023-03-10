SUKKUR: A plea requesting the filing of a sedition case against Maryam Nawaz, senior vice president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), for allegedly making anti-judiciary statements, was dismissed by a district and sessions court in Sukkur.

Further Sessions After considering the reasons made in the petition, Judge Mumtaz Solangi rendered the reserved judgement. The judge’s thorough ruling will include an explanation of the grounds for dismissing the petition.

A petition regarding Maryam Nawaz’s scandalous comments about Supreme Court judges was submitted on Wednesday, and the court ordered her to appear before him on March 10.

Zaheer Babar, the president of the PTI district in Sukkur, had submitted the case and claimed that a prominent PML-N member had disparaged the institutions.

The PML-N chief organiser had raised concerns about some of the judges of the nine-member top court bench established to hear the suo motu notice on the postponement in the Punjab and KP elections while speaking to a workers’ convention in Sargodha last month.

Following her speech, Maryam Nawaz was called out for “scandalising courts and personalising criticism of judges” in a letter from the former attorney general of Pakistan, Anwar Mansoor Khan, to the chief justice, Umar Ata Bandial.