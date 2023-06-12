KANDKOT: Six tragically died in Kandhkot after a truck near Saki Mor overturned upon two rickshaws, all of whom were apparently members of the same family.

After the disaster, locals spent two hours removing the wreckage. Police and rescue crews were also on hand to help with the relief effort.

The bodies of a woman and three children, as well as other members of the same family, were found at the scene. For necessary medical treatment, other patients were transferred to the hospital.

The deceased were identified as Abdullah, Rashidan, Bashiran, and Irfan, as well as other people who were related to one another, according to Deputy Commissioner Manohar. The search for any further people who might be buried beneath the wreckage is still ongoing.