The tropical cyclone “Biparjoy” has rapidly intensified into an “Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm” (ESCS), now classified as a Category 3 storm. With sustained windspeeds of approximately 160-180 km/h and gusts of up to 200 km/h, it poses a significant threat to the coastal areas of Pakistan. Here are the latest updates on the cyclone’s trajectory, impact areas, and safety measures.

Tropical Cyclone “Biparjoy Latest Updates 1: Cyclone Intensity and Location

As of 12th June 2023, at 1700 hrs PST, Cyclone “Biparjoy” is an ESCS located near Latitude 19.5° N and Longitude 67.7° E, about 600 km south of Karachi and 580 km south of Thatta. The storm is expected to maintain a northward trajectory until the morning of June 14, 2023, and then veer eastward.

Update 2: Impending Landfall

The current forecast suggests that Cyclone “Biparjoy” will make landfall between Keti Bandar (Southeast Sindh Coastline) and the Indian Gujarat Coastline on the afternoon of June 15, 2023, as a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS). The affected areas include Thatta, Badin, Sajawal, Tharparkar, Karachi, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Hyderabad, Tando Allah Yar Khan, and Tando Mohammad Khan.

Update 3: Potential Impact and Precautions

The meteorological department warns of the possibility of heavy rainfall, strong winds, and thunderstorms along the coastal belt of Pakistan. From June 13 to 17, Thatta, Sajawal, Badin, Tharparkar, and Umarkot may experience heavy rainfall, with wind speeds ranging from 80 to 100 km/h. Karachi, Hyderabad, and other areas may also witness heavy rain and gusts of 60 to 80 km/h during June 13 to 16.

Update 4: Evacuation Measures

In light of the approaching storm, authorities have initiated evacuation procedures. In the villages of Shah Bandar, Jati, and Keti Bandar, 50,000 people have been earmarked for evacuation, and 2,000 individuals from the village of Zero Point in Badin have already been relocated to safer areas. Precautions are being taken to ensure the safety of coastal communities.

People also ask for Tropical Cyclone “Biparjoy Latest Updates

How far is Biparjoy from Karachi?

Cyclone “Biparjoy” is currently located approximately 600 km south of Karachi.

Why is it called Biparjoy?

The name “Biparjoy” was given to this tropical cyclone as per the naming conventions followed by meteorological agencies.

Where is Biparjoy?

As of the latest update, Cyclone “Biparjoy” is situated near Latitude 19.5° N and Longitude 67.7° E, in the east-central Arabian Sea, south of Karachi and Thatta.

Which area is affected by tropical cyclones in Pakistan?

The areas likely to be affected by Cyclone “Biparjoy” include Thatta, Badin, Sajawal, Tharparkar, Karachi, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Hyderabad, Tando Allah Yar Khan, and Tando Mohammad Khan.

Please note that these updates are based on the latest information available and are subject to change as the cyclone progresses. Stay tuned to local authorities and meteorological departments for further Tropical Cyclone “Biparjoy Latest Updates.

