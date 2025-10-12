KARACHI – From the heart of Orangi Town, Karachi, Sirat-e-Mustaqeem Welfare Trust has once again proven that compassion and action can bring hope to those in despair. As torrential rains and flash floods wreak havoc across southern Punjab — particularly in Alipur, Sultanpur, and Muzaffargarh — the Trust has stepped forward to assist thousands of affected families.

Over the past weeks, the devastating floods have destroyed hundreds of homes, washed away standing crops, and displaced thousands of families who now face severe shortages of food, shelter, and medical aid. Responding swiftly, Sirat-e-Mustaqeem Welfare Trust launched a comprehensive relief operation, mobilizing teams of volunteers across the hardest-hit areas.

The organization has established free medical camps, distributed cooked and dry food rations, provided mosquito nets and tents, and installed water bore systems to ensure access to safe drinking water. To date, thousands of families have benefited from these emergency relief activities.

The Founder and Chairman of the Trust — a young, dynamic, and devoted humanitarian leader — has been personally supervising operations in the field. His continuous presence among flood-affected families has become a symbol of courage, hope, and solidarity, inspiring both volunteers and victims alike. He visits villages daily, distributing food packets to children, ensuring medical assistance for the elderly, and coordinating logistics with local volunteers.

Speaking during a visit to the flooded areas, the Chairman Muzammil Malik said:

“This is the time for empathy and action. Thousands of families are still waiting for help. Let us come together to ensure that no affected household feels abandoned.”

The Trust has expressed deep gratitude to donors, philanthropists, partner organizations, and volunteers who have supported this mission. With their cooperation, the scale of relief operations continues to expand every day.

Beyond this emergency response, Sirat-e-Mustaqeem Welfare Trust has been consistently active in education, health, clean water provision, and seasonal assistance programs such as Ramadan and Eid packages. In Orangi Town, Karachi, the Trust has successfully implemented initiatives for orphan education, widow support, and food assistance for underprivileged families — demonstrating its commitment to long-term community welfare.

Through its unwavering dedication and faith-driven service, Sirat-e-Mustaqeem Welfare Trust stands as a beacon of hope — reminding us that true service to humanity transcends all boundaries of region and resource.