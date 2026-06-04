KARACHI: The Sindh government has announced the dates for the release of annual matriculation and intermediate examination results across the province, with matric results due by July 10 and intermediate results by July 31.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Sindh Minister for Universities and Boards Muhammad Ismail Rahoo.

The meeting was attended by Universities Secretary Muhammad Abbas Baloch and chairpersons of all educational boards in the province.

Participants reviewed the conduct of annual matriculation and intermediate examinations that have been completed in various divisions of Sindh.

Educational boards presented detailed briefings on examinations held in their respective jurisdictions.

Rahoo said that all educational boards had been directed to announce matriculation results by July 10 and intermediate results by July 31 to facilitate students seeking admission to higher educational institutions.

“The government will continue to provide full support to ensure transparency, merit and improvements in the examination system across all educational boards,” the minister said.

Board officials also informed the meeting that results for Grade 9 and Grade 11 examinations would be announced by August 31.

During the briefing, officials said that examination duties assigned to teams that showed “zero performance” during the examination process in the Sukkur division had been cancelled.

Universities Secretary Muhammad Abbas Baloch told the meeting that several cases had been registered against individuals for violating Section 144 restrictions during examinations in Karachi.

Karachi Educational Board Chairman Fakir Muhammad Lakho said intermediate examinations in the city would conclude on June 15.