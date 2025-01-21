Karachi: The Sindh government has decided to launch an eco-friendly EV taxi service and establish a regulatory authority soon and has started considering plans to establish a robust EV charging network in major urban and rural areas of the province.

A high-level meeting was held under the chairmanship of Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon where he discussed with the relevant authorities regarding the launch of EV taxis.

Sharjeel Inam Memon said that in order to introduce modern eco-friendly transport and encourage investment in the transport sector, a regulatory body is being formed to monitor and regulate the operations of EV taxi service.

He said that a central command and control system will be developed to effectively monitor and manage the EV taxi fleet, intelligent transport systems, modern payment systems and state-of-the-art security systems will be installed in EV taxis.

He said that the infrastructure of the EV charging network will be important to support the operation and development of the EV taxi service and the EV taxi service is an important step towards building a state-of-the-art eco-friendly transport infrastructure in Sindh.

Sharjeel Inam Memon said that along with protecting the environment, new opportunities will be created for local businesses and international investors and economic development will also be promoted.

He directed the relevant authorities to expedite the development of EV taxis, ensure all necessary infrastructure, legal framework and investor facilitation.