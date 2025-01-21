Thirty million children are not going to Pakistan at this time, says Sajid Tarar PTI people did not allow the House to function today, Mirza Ikhtiar Baig

ISLAMABAD:Editor in Chief Pakistan Group of news paper and chairman Roze news Sk Niazi while talking his renowed talk show sachi Baat he said that America must first solve its own problems. America will not create problems for any country in the current circumstances, SK Niazi

The situation has become more difficult with the sentence given to the founder of PTI.Supreme Court can overturn PTI founder’s conviction. PTI has lobbied a lot in America, it will have an impact, Many problems have arisen for PTI people, Nothing is visible in the negotiations Government will not accept two demands of PTI, says SK Niazi

There is a lot of speculation in Pakistan about Donald Trump’s swearing-in, says SK Niazi Thirty million children are not going to Pakistan at this time,Some people are coming out with stings

Pakistani citizens are drowning in the seas to come out. America is burning itself right now, Sajid Tarar ,Pakistan still has good relations with the US, His own children are sitting in London and the UK, They are using other people’s children, There will be no bargaining over Donald Trump’s founding PTI, The coming era is of intelligence. America has spread destruction in other countries through human rights, Some countries were not ready to meet Donald Trump, now they are ready, Donald Trump has said that he will not impose taxes on American citizens.

MNA PPP Mirza Akhtar Baig World conditions are changing,There is no doubt that America is a superpower, Other countries took advantage of trade from America, Due to the arrival of Donald Trump, they will no longer be able to take advantage of this.US relations with Pakistan will improve, We have good relations with Saudi Arabia and other countries as well.The country’s economy is improving,Our current account deficit is improving.It will be improved by another two percent.IPPs will also save a lot.PTI created a ruckus on the arrival of the Prime Minister.PTI people did not allow the House to function today.PTI people are increasing pressure on the government.PPP is supporting the government