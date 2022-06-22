England captain Ben Stokes missed training on Tuesday after feeling ill, as his team began preparations for the Headingley Test.

Stokes was not present as the rest of the squad prepared for the final Test of the three-match series, which begins on Thursday.

Stokes tested negative for Covid-19 on Tuesday morning, according to an England and Wales Cricket Board spokesperson.

Stokes is being kept separate from the group as a precaution.The 31-year-old, who is captaining his first Test series, will be evaluated again before Wednesday’s net session.

Stokes hit 75 off 70 balls in England’s second Test victory over New Zealand at Trent Bridge.

That was England’s second consecutive victory over the Test world champions, and it was their first Test series victory since January 2021.

Over the last few weeks, New Zealand has had several positive Covid cases in their squad.