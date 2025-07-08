Former national captain Shoaib Malik’s picture with his son has become a topic of discussion on social media.

Shoaib Malik recently shared a picture of himself having lunch with his son Izhaan Mirza Malik in Dubai on social media, which became the center of attention of social media users. In the caption with this picture, he wrote: “Lunch with my best friend.”

The post came at a time when Shoaib Malik is going through major changes in his personal life, including his divorce from Indian tennis star Sania Mirza and his second marriage to actress Sana Javed.

The photo drew mixed reactions from social media users. Many users said that just meeting or taking them for dinner does not fulfill the responsibility of a father.

One user wrote that “it is also important to give time to the child and take full responsibility for him.” Some expressed regret over the divorce, saying that if both had acted wisely, the separation could have been avoided.

It should be remembered that Shoaib Malik has played a prominent role in the world of cricket, but his personal life has always been under criticism, due to which he often faces difficulties.