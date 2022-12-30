BENGALURU: By the end of next year, 5G smartphone shipments in India will surpass those of 4G, thanks to widespread use of the high-speed network and an increase in the sales of devices in the lower price bands, according to market research firm Counterpoint.

Although macroeconomic problems and component supply issues are expected to cause India’s overall smartphone shipments to drop this year, Counterpoint predicted that 5G will continue to drive smartphone demand beyond 2023.

With the network deemed essential for developing technologies like self-driving cars and artificial intelligence, 5G data speed in India is anticipated to be approximately 10 times faster than that of 4G.

After placing the highest bid in India’s $19 billion 5G spectrum auction in August, Reliance (RELI.NS), the market leader in Indian telecommunications, is teaming with Alphabet Inc.’s (GOOGL.O) Google to launch a low-cost 5G smartphone.

As per Counterpoint, the total number of 5G smartphone shipments will surpass 100 million in the second quarter of 2023 and surpass those of 4G by the end of the following year.

By the end of 2023, the analysis company projects that obstacles including low component supply, inflation, geopolitical tensions, and the limited availability of 5G networks will be resolved, enabling the widespread deployment.

As many models are not yet prepared for the recently established high-speed service, the Indian government is trying to pressure Apple, Samsung, and other mobile phone manufacturers to prioritise sending out software upgrades to support 5G in the nation.