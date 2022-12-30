Imam-ul-Haq, Pakistan’s opener, scored a good half-century on Friday to put his team in the lead after New Zealand took two early wickets on the final day of the first Test in Karachi.

After a lengthy two-and-a-half hour session due to Friday prayers, Pakistan reached 181-4 at lunch thanks to a fifth wicket partnership of 81 runs between Haq (81) and Sarfaraz Ahmed (49).

With six wickets still standing and a lead of seven runs, Pakistan has two more sessions to avoid suffering their fifth straight home loss.

Pakistan lost nightwatchman Nauman Ali early after resuming on 77-2 after being caught leg-before by spinner Michael Bracewell.

Then captain Babar Azam, who had contributed 161 to Pakistan’s first innings total of 438, was dismissed for 14 by Ish Sodhi in the same manner.

At 100-4, Sarfaraz joined Haq, and the two batsmen handled the bowling skillfully on a pitch at the National Stadium that was showing gradual turn and inconsistent bounce.

In his sixth half-century, Haq, who overcame lbw appeals from Sodhi on balls 58 and 74, smashed seven boundaries and a six, while Sarfaraz had six knocks to the rope.