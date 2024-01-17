Lahore High Court allowed former federal minister Sheikh Rasheed to contest the election.

A three-member bench of the Lahore High Court heard the petition filed against Sheikh Rasheed’s decision to approve nomination papers.

The petitioner had taken the position that the nomination papers of former minister Sheikh Rasheed were approved contrary to the facts, the court should annul the decision of the Appellate Tribunal.

After hearing the arguments of the lawyers of the parties, the court upheld the decision of the Appellate Tribunal and dismissed the appeal against the approval of the nomination papers of Sheikh Rasheed from NA-56.

