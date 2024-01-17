IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar says that there are security threats to 19 politicians during the election in Punjab.

IG Punjab briefed the officials of the Election Commission in a security meeting presided over by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja.

Speaking to the media after the meeting held in the Election Commission, IG Punjab said that 19 politicians in Punjab have security threats. Due to security reasons, he cannot name the politicians.

IG Punjab said that there is a shortage of 92,000 security personnel in Punjab, but despite this, the conditions are favorable for elections in the province.