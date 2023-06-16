ISLAMABAD: General Council of Muslim League-N has elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as the President.

PML-N general council meeting was held in Islamabad in which intra-party elections were held, in which Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also participated. Many officials of the PML-N were elected in the council.

Shehbaz was elected unopposed President of PML-N, Maryam Nawaz Sharif Senior Vice President, Ahsan Iqbal General Secretary, Maryam Aurangzeb Information Secretary, Ata Tarar Deputy Secretary, Ishaq Dar Finance Secretary, Overseas President.

All these office bearers were elected unopposed.