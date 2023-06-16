The Karachi authorities on Friday approved the start of exams again starting on Monday since Biparjoy is losing ground in Sindh.

The Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon authorised the restart of exams and other educational activities on June 17 after Cyclone Biparjoy struck India’s Gujarat and weakened into a “severe cyclone.”

The notification made reference to a previous warning issued on June 13 to halt the aforementioned activities and stated that “Due to the reduction in the intensity of the cyclone, the risk of cyclone has reduced for Karachi Division.”

Sherry Rehman, the minister of climate change, stated earlier today that Gujarat, India, has seen the full brunt of the storm.

Despite being ready, Pakistan was mostly spared from full force.

High sea levels overwhelmed Sindh’s coastal regions, including Sujawal, but most inhabitants were relocated to safer locations.

The minister also acknowledged the “brilliant coordination effort” made by the relevant authorities.