KARACHI: On Friday, the Sindh High Court (SHC) ruled that the 14-year-old girl’s parents should temporarily take custody of the child, who was reported missing from Karachi on April 16, 2022, but later found in Punjab and shown to have fled her home to wed Zaheer Ahmed, age 21.

The matter was heard today by Justice Iqbal Kalhoro of the SHC, and the young girl was also brought before the court .Justice Kalhoro questioned the girl about her preference for living with her parents or at the shelter home during the hearing. When asked about living with her parents, the 14-year-old responded that she would like to.

The parents, Mehdi and Saima Kazmi, were then ordered to post a bond in the amount of Rs. 1 million by the court. However, the trial court will decide who will have the girl’s permanent custody.

A child protection officer and female police officers shall visit the girl each week, the court further ordered. Additionally, it stated that following a discussion with the teenager, the child protection officer would give a report to the court.

The girl will not be permitted to leave Pakistan until the case has been resolved, according to Justice Kalhoro’s decision.The petition, according to Zaheer’s attorney, is inadmissible. “The girl was required to be kept in a shelter home by court orders. This is not a habeas corpus matter “The lawyer continued. He added that Zaheer ought to be let to speak with the girl.

Jibran Nasir, the girl’s attorney, applauded the choice and declared that, after a seven-month battle, the youngster is now finally returning home.He stated on Twitter that there are numerous lessons to be learned from this case and that measures are required to stop child weddings.