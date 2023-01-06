Shahbaz Gill, the leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), was transported to court in an ambulance on Friday, and the district and sessions court in the federal capital postponed the indictment of him in a sedition case for encouraging revolt in state institutions.

The court issued a bailable arrest order for Ammad Yousaf, a private channel news director who was also booked in the case, and deferred the indictment of Gill until January 20.

Prosecutor Rizwan Abbasi, Gill’s attorney Burhan Muazzam, and Yousaf’s attorney all appeared before Additional District and Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Supra at the hearing today.

Yousaf’s attorney claimed that because of malaria, he was unable to attend court. Along with his medical assessment, his attorney also submitted a motion asking to be excused from making a personal appearance in court.

“It seems as if you have taken turns,” the judge said in reference to Gill’s arrival from Lahore in an ambulance and Yousaf’s absence from court.

The PTI leader’s attorney added that Shahbaz Gill was present outside the court in an ambulance but unable to move due to an oxygen mask.

In response, the court delayed the indictment of Gill and continued the hearing to January 20. It also issued a warrant for Yousaf’s arrest that is subject to bail in exchange for a surety bond worth Rs50,000.