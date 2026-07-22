Pakistan and Azerbaijan have taken another meaningful step towards strengthening their longstanding bilateral relationship by reaffirming their commitment to closer cooperation in law, justice and judicial reform. The high-level meeting between Pakistan’s Minister of State for Law and Justice, Barrister Aqeel Malik, and Azerbaijan’s Minister of Justice, Farid Ahmadov, held in Baku, reflects the growing maturity of ties that increasingly extend beyond diplomacy into institutional collaboration. Held on the sidelines of the Executive Judicial Training Programme, The Judicial Craft, the meeting demonstrated that the Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) signed between the justice ministries of the two countries is no longer a symbolic agreement but an active framework producing tangible outcomes. The programme in Baku follows the successful implementation of the Advanced Treaty Practice initiative held earlier this year in Islamabad, highlighting a reciprocal approach to knowledge-sharing and professional development.

The discussions focused on expanding collaboration across a wide range of areas, including judicial education, legislative development, institutional capacity building, legal research, digital transformation of justice institutions, and alternative dispute resolution through mediation and arbitration. Such cooperation reflects a shared understanding that modern justice systems require continuous innovation, international engagement and investment in professional excellence.

Particularly noteworthy was the emphasis placed on technology-driven judicial reforms. As courts and legal institutions worldwide increasingly adopt digital tools to improve efficiency and public access, Pakistan’s engagement with Azerbaijan on digital justice initiatives offers valuable opportunities for exchanging experiences and learning from comparative best practices. Responsible integration of emerging technologies into judicial administration can significantly improve transparency, accessibility and public confidence in legal institutions.

Equally important is the commitment to strengthening exchanges between judicial academies, legal experts and justice-sector institutions. Sustained professional interaction enables legal practitioners and policymakers to benefit from diverse experiences while developing solutions suited to their respective legal systems. Such partnerships contribute not only to institutional capacity but also to the broader objective of strengthening the rule of law.

The meeting also highlighted the broader strategic relationship between Pakistan and Azerbaijan. Over the years, the two countries have consistently supported one another on key regional and international issues, with political goodwill increasingly translating into practical cooperation across multiple sectors. Legal and judicial collaboration represents another significant dimension of this evolving partnership.

Barrister Aqeel Malik conveyed the greetings of Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar and reiterated Pakistan’s determination to transform bilateral understanding into practical initiatives that yield lasting institutional benefits. His Azerbaijani counterpart reaffirmed his country’s commitment to expanding cooperation and praised the productive engagement already established between the two ministries.

The presence of senior officials from both countries, including Pakistan’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Qasim Mohiuddin, alongside representatives from the International Mediation and Arbitration Centre (IMAC) and Azerbaijan’s Justice Academy, further underscored the seriousness with which both governments view this partnership.

In an era when judicial systems face mounting pressures to become more efficient, transparent and citizen-focused, international cooperation has become an essential component of institutional reform. The Pakistan-Azerbaijan partnership offers a constructive example of how friendly nations can collaborate through structured dialogue, joint training programmes and sustained institutional engagement.