Shahnawaz Dahani, a Pakistani bowler, has recovered from an injury and is healthy before of Pakistan’s final match against Sri Lanka.

Before the Super Four match against India, Dahani’s injury on Saturday forced him to withdraw from the competition.

The pacer had a side strain, but he is now healthy and has resumed practising.

At the Dubai International Stadium, the player practised bowling at top speed. Fast bowler Mohammad Wasim Jr. is now having fitness issues.

On September 11, Pakistan will compete against Sri Lanka in the Asian tournament’s championship game (Sunday).